Edward Snowden Hails Bitcoin ETF Approval, Says The 'Computer Can Be Used As A Tool To Liberate And Protect People'

Edward Snowden emphasizes the necessity of using computers as tools of liberation, in the wake of the historic approval of Bitcoin BTC/USD ETFs.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Snowden, the former defense contractor and whistleblower, took to X, formerly Twitter, to express his belief that computers can be used as instruments of liberation and protection rather than control. His tweet came in the context of the groundbreaking approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Snowden also commented on the approval of Bitcoin ETFs in another tweet saying, “#Bitcoin ETFs were (finally) just approved for trading tomorrow, after ten years. Maybe the politics in Congress around cryptocurrency will get better once they realize it’s backstopping pension funds and retirement accounts.”

At the time of publishing, Bitcoin was seen trading 0.7% higher at $46,533.43, while the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap Ethereum ETH/USD traded 9.29% higher at $2,589.27.

Why It Matters: The approval of Bitcoin ETFs by the SEC is expected to significantly transform the cryptocurrency and traditional finance sectors.

Industry experts, as mentioned in Benzinga’s report, believe this decision marks a major step towards bridging the gap between traditional financial markets and the evolving cryptocurrency sector.

This is not the first time Snowden has spoken out on cryptocurrency-related issues. Previously, he has commented on SEC allegations against cryptocurrency exchanges Binance and Coinbase, and even revealed his usage of Bitcoin to leak classified government documents back in 2013.

