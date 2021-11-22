Edward Snowden Reveals He Used Bitcoin To Leak NSA Documents Nearly 10 Years Ago

November 22, 2021
Former CIA agent and whistleblower Edward Snowden revealed on Sunday that he used Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to aid the process of leaking classified government documents in 2013.

What Happened: “You know that whole NSA story from almost TEN YEARS AGO? I paid for the servers that made that possible… using Bitcoin,” revealed Snowden to his 5 million Twitter followers.

Without mentioning any specific names, Snowden called out “wealthy VC” investors who issue caution against investing in Bitcoin while hyping up “centralized garbage-coins” in which they own a significant stake. 

“If you ever make it, don't be that guy. If you are that guy, change,” he said.

Snowden’s comments drew in responses from a number of market participants, including Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-founder Billy Markus, who stated, “anyone who isn’t an idiot in the space respects bitcoin for what it is.”

“I've never been a fan of any flavor of dog money,” said Snowden, reasoning that it was partly due to his nature of being a “humorless scold” and partly because he believed a lot of earnest people will mistake it for an investment and get hurt.

Still, Snowden went on to note that he has significantly more respect for people like Markus, who concedes he created Dogecoin as a joke, rather than those who consider it to be “extremely serious” and launch DOGE-funded missions to the moon.  

Snowden was presumably referring to Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, who announced in May that SpaceX would launch a Doge-1 satellite to the moon next year.

Price Action: At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $57,787, down 3.88% in the last 24 hours.

Photo by Executium on Unsplash.

