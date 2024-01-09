Peter Schiff Says Bitcoin Speculators Expect A Rally But 'Hard To Believe The Market Will Deliver' After Fake News Pump: 'Better To Sell Today'

Loading... Loading...

Noted economist Peter Schiff cautioned that the much-anticipated Bitcoin ETF approval rally may not meet speculators’ expectations and that it would be “better to sell today.”

What Happened: Schiff, in a tweet on Tuesday, noted the volatility of Bitcoin BTC/USD following a false announcement of Bitcoin ETF approval by a compromised @GaryGensler Twitter account. He suggested that the market might not deliver the anticipated rally when the actual approval is announced, considering the high number of speculators.

He said, “With so many speculators expecting a rally, it’s hard to believe the market will deliver.”

See Also: Bitcoin ETF Approval, ‘Dogecoin Killer’ Shiba Inu’s Surging Burn Rate And More: Weekly Crypto Round-Up

“It wasn’t much of a pump. Rally on the fake news, sell off on the real news. Of course, the ETFs may not even get approved,” Schiff added in another tweet.

According to Schiff, as reported earlier, the situation is not a typical “buy the rumor, sell the news” scenario. He warned, “It's a ‘buy the rumor, sell the rumor of the news' event."

Bitcoin traded 2.03% lower at $45,779.97 over 24 hours at the time of publishing. The apex cryptocurrency fell 4.4% from its Tuesday intraday high of 47,893.70.

Data, from Coinglass, indicated that over 24 hours $46.70 million worth of Bitcoin longs were liquidated.

Why It Matters: The anticipated approval of Bitcoin ETFs by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has sparked much speculation in the market.

Schiff’s caution comes in the wake of a compromised SEC tweet falsely announcing the approval of Bitcoin ETFs, causing market mayhem.

Schiff has previously predicted a Bitcoin crash before the ETF launch, warning that those who bought the rumor won’t profit if they wait for the launch to sell their Bitcoin holdings.

Photo Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons

Read Next: If You Invested Your 3 Stimulus Checks In Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.