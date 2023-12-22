What's Going On With Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital Stock?

Loading... Loading...

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA shares are trading higher Friday on continued upward momentum. The stock has gained more than 40% over the past five days.

What To Know:

Marathon Digital announced a purchase agreement with Generate Capital, PBC to acquire two Bitcoin mining sites for $178.6 million on Tuesday. The sites will be Marathon's first fully-owned Bitcoin mining sites, and the company expects that it will reduce its cost per coin by 30%.

Following the announcement, HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Kevin Dede maintained Marathon Digital with a Buy rating on Wednesday and raised the price target from $20 to $24.

Bitcoin BTC/USD continues to rally and trade near 2-year highs, and investors are anticipating the possible approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF.

Marathon Digital has grabbed the attention of retail investors and is one of the top trending tickers on Yahoo Finance and WallStreetBets, according to SwaggyStocks. 22.57% of available Marathon Digital shares being sold short, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

MARA Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Marathon Digital shares are up 4.7% at $25.97 at the time of publication.

Image: Walkerssk from Pixabay