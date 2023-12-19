Michael Saylor Stays Bullish On MicroStrategy's Bitcoin Stance Amid Potential ETF Approvals

Loading... Loading...

Michael Saylor, the executive chair of MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR, remains positive about the company’s position in the Bitcoin BTC/USD market despite the potential approval of Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S.

What Happened: Saylor, in a recent interview with Bloomberg, assured that the approval of Bitcoin ETFs would not deter investors from MicroStrategy, which offers a fee-less, leveraged investment vehicle for Bitcoin. The company, which holds Bitcoin worth $6.5 billion, is expected to continue attracting investors due to its unique position in the market.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is predicted to approve Bitcoin spot ETFs by mid-January. However, Saylor believes MicroStrategy’s strategy of leveraging “intelligent” borrowing at zero percent interest to buy Bitcoin will keep the company competitive.

Why It Matters: The SEC’s anticipated approval of Bitcoin ETFs comes after discussions with BlackRock Inc. BLK regarding its proposed rule for a spot Bitcoin ETF in December. This news has sparked optimism among analysts, with many predicting numerous Bitcoin ETF approvals before January 2024.

Grayscale Investments’ CEO, Michael Sonnenshein, has also highlighted the potential of a spot Bitcoin ETF to “unlock” around “$30 trillion worth of advised wealth,” signaling a massive potential inflow into the Bitcoin market.

