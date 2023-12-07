This Solana-Based Meme Coin Reached All-Time Highs Again, Even As Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Slip

Loading... Loading...

BONK BONK/USD, the meme coin based on the Solana SOL/USD blockchain, has shown a surge of 36% within the last day, outperforming top cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and even the original dog-themed meme coin, Dogecoin DOGE/USD.

What Happened: The price hike has propelled BONK to the forefront as the current top performer on the CoinMarketCap top performer list, with its trading value reaching $0.000010.

While BONK celebrates its ascent, Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD experienced a slight downturn with a 1-2% decrease. Ethereum saw a 5% increase on Thursday evening.

Amidst its upward trajectory, BONK reached a new all-time high, achieving $0.000011 on Thursday.

In the last 30 days, BONK skyrocketed over 946%. This surge is largely credited to the burgeoning investor interest surrounding the Solana blockchain platform, the technological backbone for BONK’s operations.

The rise in trading activity also comes as KuCoin, a crypto exchange, also listed BONK this week via the BONK/USDT trading pair.

Why It Matters: Data from LunarCrush revealed that BONK’s Social Dominance has skyrocketed by 116.3%, amounting to over 35.23 million social interactions. This metric, known as Social Dominance, is an indicator of a cryptocurrency’s footprint, often referred to as the “share of voice” across social media data.

BONK witnessed its trading volume balloon by 108.67%, reaching $196 million over a 24-hour period, according to the latest CoinMarket data.

Photo by rafapress on Shutterstock

