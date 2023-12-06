If You Had Invested $1000 In Coinbase, Marathon Digital Stocks When Bitcoin Reached $42K, Here's Which Investment Would Have Offered Better Returns

Loading... Loading...

Bitcoin ascended to over $44,000, marking a new high for the year amid growing speculation that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may soon approve the introduction of Bitcoin BTC/USD focused Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs).

What Happened: This anticipation has particularly favored Coinbase COIN, whose shares have escalated by nearly 62% in the past month alone. COIN was down 0.63% during the Tuesday trading session.

This surge in the value of Bitcoin also directly benefits crypto mining companies. Marathon Digital MARA observed an increase of nearly 2.83% on Tuesday.

When BTC breached $40,000, COIN shot from $133.76 to $141.09, translating to a 5.48% lift. In contrast, MARA climbed from $13.7 to $14.86, indicating a slightly higher increase of 8.47%.

This analysis is based on data from December 1 to December 4.

Why It Matters: If you had invested $1000 in COIN, your investment in just a few days would have grown to $1054.8, while the same amount in MARA would have appreciated to $1084.67.

COIN Or MARA: Which Offers Better Returns? (Image: Benzinga)

The correlation between the movement of COIN and MARA stocks has been examined through regression analysis, revealing a coefficient of determination (R^2) of 1.0. This indicates a very high degree of correlation between the two stocks’ movements.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $41,741, up 2.26% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo by Igor Faun on Shutterstock

