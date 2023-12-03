Bitcoin Has Potential To 'Significantly Reshape' Cyber Warfare, Says US Space Force Major

Loading... Loading... Loading...

United States Space Force Major Jason Lowery has penned a four-page letter to the U.S. Defense Innovation Board, which states that proof-of-work technologies like Bitcoin BTC/USD have the "potential to significantly reshape our understanding of warfare in the cyber domain."

What Happened: Lowery said, in the letter, which he shared on Linkedin, that while the "monetary system" implications of Bitcoin were well known, not many people knew that the apex cryptocurrency could be used to secure "all forms of data, messages or command signals."

The Space Force member labeled Bitcoin a "paradigm change" in cybersecurity which aligned perfectly with the "concept of a strategic offset."

Through his letter, Lowery strongly recommended that the Board, an independent advisory body set up to bring technical innovations to the U.S. armed forces, prioritize the investigation of protocols like Bitcoin.

Why It Matters: Lowery contends that Bitcoin mirrors the physical security and deterrence strategies utilized in other domains like land, sea, air, and space where "imposing steep physical costs on adversaries is the primary means of protection."

He said that by designing a "physically resource-intensive" computer physical constraints can be imposed on cyberspace. He said this could be achieved by "building and integrating" such a computer into internet infrastructure.

This would involve shifting away from the concept of microchips to what he called "macrochips." According to Lowery, these are resource-heavy computing devices that require huge costs to operate.

Lowery theorized that such a macrochip was "hiding in plain sight" and insinuated that people "not well-versed" in computer science perceive Bitcoin to be little more than an "inefficient monetary database."

Previously, Lowery authored a paper that became a best-seller on Amazon. The paper titled, "Softwar: A Novel Theory on Power Projection and the National Strategic Significance of Bitcoin" suggested that Bitcoin could be useful for securing the information on a military-grade level.

