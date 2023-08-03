Vodafone DAB and Aventus Team Up for Web3 Implementation

Joining Forces for Blockchain Innovation

Vodafone’s 'Economy of Things' Digital Asset Broker (DAB) has officially announced a strategic partnership with Aventus, a Web3 solutions provider. This alliance is set to leverage Web3's secure blockchain technologies, thereby offering businesses and strategic partners enhanced security and efficiency in electronic trading and data exchange.

While this is the official announcement, Benzinga had already previewed this significant alliance recently after an exclusive conversation with Aventus and Vodafone.

Vodafone DAB, which services over 160 million connections worldwide, and Aventus will collaboratively pioneer enterprise use cases, starting with the aviation sector's supply chain.

Revolutionizing Aviation Supply Chain

The aviation sector stands to gain significantly from this partnership as Vodafone DAB and Aventus aim to enhance supply chain security and reliability. The duo is creating a solution involving blockchain-enabled SIM cards linked to cargo tracking pods through the DAB platform. This groundbreaking initiative is poised to curb the annual $400 million loss due to misplaced cargo pods, which account for around 5%-10% of the total.

Aventus already has established relationships at Heathrow Airport, where its blockchain solutions are leveraged for managing and tracking aircraft unit load devices.

"Through our strategic partnership with Aventus, we can help businesses and third-party providers securely adopt, and benefit from, Web3 services through the Vodafone DAB platform," said Jorge Bento, CEO of Vodafone DAB.

Unleashing the Power of Blockchain

Aventus offers innovative solutions that integrate Internet of Things (IoT) with secure enterprise-grade and trusted public blockchains. The immediate focus is to establish a bridge between Vodafone DAB and the Aventus Network, further connecting to the wider blockchain ecosystem via the Polkadot platform.

Business customers and strategic partners of Vodafone DAB can access and interact with trusted public blockchains securely through the DAB IoT Identity Passport. Every trusted device connected to Vodafone DAB receives a unique identity passport that enables data and money trading from different organizations and ecosystems.

Vodafone DAB, which became a standalone entity in May this year, is also joining the Aventus Network as a validator, thereby contributing to network security and decentralization. Both companies believe that interoperability is key to unlocking the full potential of blockchain technology.

David Palmer, DAB Co-Founder told Benzinga "We believe that through our Digital Asset Broker (DAB) technology, 160 million connected devices can automatically authenticate into blockchains, enabling us to bring location and security to the edge of the supply chain.

