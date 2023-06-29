EXCLUSIVE: Vodafone Strikes Strategic Alliance With Aventus For Public Blockchain Transition

Telecom Vodafone VOD announced its entry into the public blockchain realm Thursday through a strategic alliance with Aventus, a Web3 enterprise solution provider.

The partnership with Aventus on Polkadot is for supply chain and logistics, David Palmer, Vodafone's blockchain lead, told Benzinga at the Polkadot Decoded 2023 conference in Copenhagen, Denmark.

"We believe that through our Digital Asset Broker (DAB) technology, 160 million connected devices can automatically authenticate into blockchains, enabling us to bring location and security to the edge of the supply chain. With Polkadot DOT/USD, we can transform these capabilities into business solutions for supply chain and logistics."

Partnership Could Cut Missing Baggage At Heathrow By 80%: This will result in significant savings and efficiency gains for users, he said.

Benzinga moderated a discussion at Polkadot Decoded 2023 featuring David Palmer, blockchain lead at Vodafone; Alan Vey, founder of Aventus; Ionannis Vlachos, commercial director of Energy Web; and Maurizio Beni, co-founder of Aventus Aviation and Heathrow Airport Advisor.

The panel delved into the barriers and benefits of enterprise adoption of Web3 and the challenges that organizations face when embracing this new technology.

Vodafone made its announcement during the panel Thursday.

Vodafone is actively working to become a validator within the Aventus network.

Aventus' Vey said the company is excited to bring public interopability to Vodafone's 160 million IoT devices across the Aventus network, in addition to the wider Polkadot and Ethereum ETH/USD ecosystems.

"This partnership will integrate our systems and serve as the foundation for the groundbreaking Heathrow Airport solution and supply chain cargo tracking, potentially reducing missing baggage by up to 80%," he said.

"This marks a developing trend we've witnessed over the past 18 months of genuine enterprise adoption, moving beyond proof of concept and marketing stories to multiple commercial deals that drive tangible value."

The Last Word: Undoubtedly, the adoption of blockchain at an enterprise level is no longer an abstract concept but a reality.

