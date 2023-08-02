Trump NFTs Skyrocket 650% In Sales After Ex-President Indicted For Allegedly Attempting To Overturn 2020 Election

Trading volume for Donald Trump Trading NFT Cards experienced a staggering 780% increase following his indictment on charges related to alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

What Happened: Sales on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace, saw a surge of 643%, while the floor price rose by 28%, reaching 0.1288 Ethereum ETH/USD.

Reacting to the indictment on social media, the former president took to Truth Social, questioning the timing of the case and suggesting that it was strategically brought forward during his campaign.

Trump’s campaign released a statement alleging “election interference” and drawing comparisons to the lawlessness observed in Nazi Germany and the former Soviet Union.

Why It Matters: The company behind Trump Digital Trading Cards sold 45,000 trading cards in less than 12 hours on the first day of its launch — Dec. 16, and the company now unveiled how it made this feat possible.

In July, Trump's NFT collection saw a 300% increase coinciding with the release of Melania Trump's NFT collection, "The 1776 Collection."



