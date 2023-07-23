Crypto Analyst Says Solana Could Skyrocket By Over 870% Once Ethereum's Bull Run Starts

James Mullarney, the host of InvestAnswers, says that Solana SOL/USD could come close to its all-time high once Ethereum ETH/USD kicks off its bull market.

What Happened: In a YouTube video, Mullarney said that Solana could go up to $250, an increase of more than 870% from its current price of $25.75.

According to the analyst, Solana's potential surge is expected to be prompted by Ethereum's Cancun upgrade, which is poised to enhance the scalability of the leading innovative contract platform.

Mullarney refered to a forecast by Blofin, a crypto-financial services firm, predicting that Ethereum could rise to $9,700 after the update.

"Per Blofin, they predict that after the Cancun upgrade of Ethereum, the price could exceed $9,700 per ETH in the first quarter of 2024. And of course, that is their most optimistic case," Mullarney said in the video.

"The next question is always, if Ethereum goes to $9,700, what's the price of Solana? I calculated it for you. It will be at least $250 if ETH hits $9,700. Remember $9,700 from where it is now is over a 5x, and, of course, Solana goes up faster than ETH will at that time," the InvestAnswers host added.

According to Mullarney, although Ethereum could potentially reach $9,700, he doesn't anticipate the surge happening in the coming months. Instead, he believes it may occur during the bull run, possibly in early 2025, rather than the first quarter of 2024.

Regarding Bitcoin BTC/USD, Mullarney reaffirmed his previous prediction that the flagship cryptocurrency could increase by over 40% from its current levels by early next year.

"As I mentioned several times a few months ago, I wouldn't be surprised if Bitcoin reached a $42,000 target somewhere between January and April of 2024," he said.

