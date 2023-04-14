Solana SOL/USD Labs has finally launched its much-awaited Saga, the first-ever cryptocurrency-focused smartphone that runs on the Android operating system.

What Happened: The smartphone, which was announced in 2022, comes with premium components and a price tag of $1,000. It is available for pre-order starting next month.

With the launch of Saga, technology giants such as Apple and Google might have competition in the mobile phone market.

The mobile era of Web3 begins now.



Saga, the flagship, security-conscious, crypto-first Android device from Solana Mobile is now available!



A gateway to new experiences not just on mobile, but for mobile