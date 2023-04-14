Solana SOL/USD Labs has finally launched its much-awaited Saga, the first-ever cryptocurrency-focused smartphone that runs on the Android operating system.
What Happened: The smartphone, which was announced in 2022, comes with premium components and a price tag of $1,000. It is available for pre-order starting next month.
With the launch of Saga, technology giants such as Apple and Google might have competition in the mobile phone market.
