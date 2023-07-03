EXCLUSIVE: Bitget's Gracy Chen And HELLO Labs' Paul Caslin Unveil Insights On Upcoming Crypto Reality Show 'Killer Whales'

In a recent interview with Benzinga, Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, and Paul Caslin, founder of Hello Labs, unveiled some tantalizing details about the upcoming crypto-focused reality TV show, "Killer Whales." The show, produced by HELLO Labs and co-produced by CoinMarketCap, combines elements of traditional pitch-style formats with a unique focus on Web3 innovations.

Drawing on her experience as an early crypto investor and her expertise in Applied Mathematics from MIT, Chen explained her evaluation process for potential projects on the show. "I rely on both qualitative and quantitative metrics, ranging from product experience and investor background to user metrics like total registered users and user geographical distribution. I also consider a project's strategic position within a specific social ecosystem or public chain ecosystem."

Also Read: This Crypto Left Bitcoin, Ethereum In The Dust With A Whopping 156% Gain In June

The "Killer Whales" concept, according to Caslin, enhances the "Pitch Format" made famous by shows like "Shark Tank" by focusing on tech innovation in the Web3 space. The projects are scored on a scale of one to five by the judges and added to a series leaderboard. "Killer Whales aims to elevate the public perception of the crypto industry by shining a light on dedicated and innovative founders using blockchain to solve real-world problems," added Caslin.

Shedding light on the kind of pitches viewers can expect to see, Chen spoke about her upcoming episode that will explore the topic of "Web3 entertainment." She also highlighted the potential for the wider adoption of cryptocurrencies through a focus on the entertainment sector. "Web3 projects should offer familiar features, but also address the pain points experienced by Web2 users in a crypto-native way. The projects can provide a more empowering and user-centric social experience," said Chen.

She further pointed to the potential in the "Play and Earn" model for long-term GameFi development, underlining the importance of high playability, player retention, paying players, profit-making opportunities within the game, and diverse gameplay options.

Caslin reinforced the diverse range of projects featured on the show, "Each episode has its own theme, from gaming to NFTs and Web3 Security. There is even an episode that focuses on real-world utility and how blockchain is changing people's everyday lives."

The collaboration between CoinMarketCap, Hacken, and HELLO Labs was highlighted as key to the show's impact. Caslin stated, "Web3 is all about collaboration as we work together to make the space a safer and better place. Working with industry leaders is key to producing a well-rounded TV show that educates and entertains in equal measure."

Killer Whales is set to premiere in October 2023 on leading streaming platforms, presenting an exciting blend of entertainment and edification for both crypto-enthusiasts and newcomers to the space.

Now Read: Elon Musk Reiterates He'll Eat McDonald's Happy Meal On Live TV If Dogecoin Adoption By Golden Arches Becomes A Reality

Photo: Hello Labs