What Happened To Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto? New Documentary To Explore The Mystery And Who It Could Be.

The anonymous creator of leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin BTC/USD is set to be the subject of a new documentary exploring what happened to them after Bitcoin was founded. Here are the details.

What Happened: A new documentary will explore the early days of Bitcoin and the mysterious disappearance of Satoshi Nakamoto, who created the cryptocurrency.

“Searching For Satoshi: The Mysterious Disappearance of the Bitcoin Creator” is a documentary from Paul Kemp Productions, and All3Media International.

The documentary will premiere on CBC later this year, according to a Deadline report.

All3Media International, which is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery WBD and Liberty Global LBTYA, is producing and holds distribution rights.

Nakamoto, who has remained anonymous over the years, launched Bitcoin in 2009 and was behind the whitepaper titled “Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System” released in 2008.

Two years after Bitcoin launched, Nakamoto disappeared and, despite holding a large amount of Bitcoin, has not been heard from since.

The team behind the documentary calls it a “global detective story” that will look at clues left by Nakamoto and dive into potential candidates that might be the real Nakamoto. Experts like authors, podcasters, traders and miners will look into the five most likely candidates that could be Nakamoto, with three of them still alive.

“There are few people in the world who haven’t heard of Bitcoin, but many won’t have heard about the complex mystery surrounding its creator,” All3Media International Senior Vice President Rachel Job said.

Paul Kemp Productions is the producer behind films like “Nike’s Big Bet,” “The Rise of Jordan Peterson” and “Transformer.”

“Unlocking the greatest mystery of the tech age has been truly fascinating. As Bitcoin continues its staggering growth across the world, I can guarantee that ‘The Myth of Satoshi’ will only intensify,” Executive Producer Paul Kemp said.

Why It’s Important: The story of Nakamoto has captured the world of cryptocurrency, with some searching to find the real person behind the creation and others perfectly content with the anonymity of the founder.

Some have speculated that Nakamoto could be a group of people rather than one single person. Others have suggested Nakamoto could be Len Sassaman and Hal Finney, who was the first person to connect to Nakamoto’s network.

Another name that has popped up is computer scientist Craig Wright, who has tried to convince the world that he is in fact Nakamoto. Wright has made such claims since 2016, even going so far as to add the title of Bitcoin's creator to his Twitter biography. Wright even filed lawsuits against those who claimed he was a fraud.

Elon Musk, meanwhile, believes that computer scientist Nick Szabo is Nakamoto.

BTC Price Action: Bitcoin trades at $30,851.23 at the time of writing, up 17% in the last seven days. The leading cryptocurrency is now up 85% year-to-date in 2023.

Bitcoin hit a 52-week high of $31,384.54 on Friday.

