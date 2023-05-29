Mark Cuban Believes ‘NFTs Are Still Alive' — Shows Off 100+ Collection

Billionaire investor and NBA’s Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban on Monday said that "NFTs are still alive" and have a "great foundation of collectors."

What Happened: Cuban shared his optimistic views about NFTs and revealed his collection, which includes a Crypto Punk NFT, Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT, Dallas Mavericks V3 among other collections on the Lazy platform.

His highest-listed NFT, the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT, has already been bid on for $100,000. As per Lazy, Cuban owns more than 100 NFTs on Ethereum ETH/USD, Polygon MATIC/USD and Solana SOL/USD blockchains.

Why It Matters: Cuban first mentioned his fascination for NFTs and his journey into the crypto space at The North American Bitcoin Conference on January 19, 2022.

“I always paid attention to bitcoin, the pricing, the tokens and the [crypto] currencies," said Cuban, as quoted by CNBC. "But what really got me into it was, about a year ago, when I minted my first NFT,” he went on to say.

The opportunity to also earn royalties on secondary sales of his NFTs also appealed to him. "The fact that you could take a digital file — audio, video, picture, whatever — and not only mint it to sell it, but also attach royalties to it, I'm like, ‘How can you do that?' Because you can't do that with anything physical," he added.



In March 2021 Cuban created an online art gallery to showcase NFT artworks, the website is called Lazy.com.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $27,792.23 down 1.13% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

