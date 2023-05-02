Alexis Ohanian Supports Yuga Labs At Met Gala With Pin, Cufflinks

A key investor in the Web3 and cryptocurrency space highlighted one of his favorite projects while attending the Met Gala Monday night alongside his wife Serena Williams.

What Happened: Reddit co-founder and investor Alexis Ohanian has invested in several NFT-related companies over the years including Doodles, Moonbirds and Yuga Labs.

At the Met Gala, Ohanian and wife Williams announced their second child is on their way, causing Williams to trend across social media with the good news.

“Mama & Papa love this parenting-thing, so we’re back at it and @olympiaohanian is gonna be the best Big Sister – she’s been asking & praying for this for a minute,” Ohanian tweeted Monday night.

Outside of the pregnancy news, many in the Web3 community were quick to notice the outfit worn by Ohanian.

Ohanian sported a Koda pin, representing the creature from Yuga Labs that plays a big role in the Otherside metaverse. The cufflinks worn by Ohanian also represented the Koda and Gucci.

Gucci took to Twitter to highlight the look of Ohanian.

“At the MetGala, @alexisohanian wore a Gucci tuxedo with silk bow tie. He completed his look with a customized brooch and cufflinks by Gucci, in partnership with @yugalabs. The pieces made in sterling silver, feature ‘Blue,’ a Koda character from Yuga Labs’ metaverse Otherside,” Gucci tweeted.

The Met Gala is an annual fundraising gala for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute in New York City.

Why It’s Important: Ohanian has named Yuga Labs as one of his favorite companies in the Web3 space.

“As long as folks are building on crypto, as long as they’re spinning up nodes, as long as they’re looking for ways to solve problems, they’re gonna need the picks and shovels to do it,” Ohanian told CNBC previously.

Ohanian praised the gaming opportunity for Web3 and Yuga Labs during the interview, citing the fact that the Web3 company was able to bring in Daniel Alegre from Activision Blizzard as the new CEO of the company.

“What we’re seeing in the communities and culture and the creativity is something that could very well likely play out to be a new forefront of gaming and culture.”

Ohanian is also a key investor in Doodles, a company he compared to The Walt Disney Company in the CNBC interview.

The 2023 Met Gala was not the first time Ohanian has supported NFTs that he owns or in which he is interested.

At the 2021 Met Gala, Ohanian wore a pin of a CryptoPunk on his outfit. The CryptoPunk featured on the pin is one that is owned by Williams.

Ohanian picked out CryptoPunk #2950 and gifted it to his wife years ago. The NFT was bought for 85 Ethereum ETH/USD, or around $175,500 at the time. The CryptoPunk on the pin is one of 3,840 female punks and one of 406 to have a headband.

“If you haven’t bought an #NFT for your wife…are you even married?” Ohanian asked at the time.

At the 2022 Academy Awards, Ohanian also featured the Bored Ape Yacht Club logo on his cufflinks.

