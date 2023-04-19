Former U.S. President Donald Trump‘s NFTs’ floor price has fallen by over 53%, within the past 24 hours, after the announcement of the second NFT collection.

What Happened: The prices of Series 1 Trump NFTs have seen a significant dip within hours on OpenSea. As per OpenSea data, the original Series 1 Trump NFTs started trading at roughly 0.4 Ethereum ETH/USD (approximately $835) on Monday.

However, the latest data suggests that the NFT prices have plummeted more than 50%, with the current prices at OpenSea starting at just 0.18 ETH (approximately $385).

It should be noted that a few days ago Trump reported earnings of $100,001 to $1 million from CIC Digital, the company he partnered with to launch Trump Digital Trading Card NFTs in December 2022.

Trump’s new NFT collection, called “Series 2“, consists of 47,000 NFTs that are minted on the Polygon MATIC/USD blockchain and priced at $99 each. As per the official website, the collection is sold out. Trump revealed that he kept the price of the trading cards the same as the first collection, despite being able to raise it much higher. He chose to sell the NFTs for $99 to avoid getting criticized for raising the price too high.

The Series 2 collection portrays the former president in different avatars, including a golden king chess piece holding a globe and a U.S. flag, the king of hearts in a game of cards and a rockstar.

Price Action: At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $2,091, down 0.10% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

