Higher Bitcoin Prices Prompts Analyst To Boost Price Targets Of These Two Bitcoin Mining Stocks, Reiterate Buy Ratings

- Needham analyst John Todaro maintains Riot Platforms Inc RIOT with a Buy and raises the price target from $9 to $15.
- The re-rating reflects the company's operational scalability, liquidity premium, and clean balance sheet.
- RIOT reported Q1 FY23 bitcoin production results on April 6 after the close. RIOT self-mined 2,110 BTC for the quarter, which aligned with Todaro's estimate of 2,124.
- The analyst was encouraged by management's target of 12.5 EH/s in operational hash rate capacity by 2H, which keeps RIOT on track as one of the largest miners by hash rate.
- Todaro raised his FY23 revenue and adjusted EBITDA estimates based on higher bitcoin prices due to banking-related concerns, trade deals hinting at weakening USD reserve status, and BTC new issuance supply cuts after the Halving in Q1 FY24.
- Todaro reiterates Cipher Mining Inc CIFR with a Buy and raises the price target from $2.7 to $4.
- The analyst raised his estimates for revenue and adjusted EBITDA for 2023 on higher bitcoin prices, partially offset by higher adjustments in the total network hash rate.
- The higher the network hash rate, the higher the costs for each bitcoin mined.
- However, Todaro believes the network hash rate is starting to near a ceiling, given that the challenging financing environment has prevented miners from making necessary capital expenditures for large-scale gains in hash rate.
- The financing environment could shift and become more accommodative if BTC continues to rally.
- Bitcoin has quietly rallied since the FTX collapse in November 2022, with prices crossing $30k yesterday.
- Price Actions: RIOT shares traded lower by 2.02% at $12.13 on the last check Wednesday. CIFR shares traded lower by 7.39% at $2.38.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.