If You Invested $100 In BABY DOGE When Elon Musk Said 'BABY Doge Doo Doo', Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Elon Musk's tweet about the Baby Doge coin BABY/USD on July 1, 2021, sent the meme coin into a tizzy.

What Happened: When Musk tweeted "Baby Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, Baby Doge, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, Baby Doge," the value of BABY DOGE surged as investors sought to capitalize on the attention.

Assuming an investment of $100 in BABY DOGE at the time of Musk's tweet, you would have received approximately 105,701,357,466 tokens, which were trading at approximately $0.0000000009461 per token.

As of writing, BABY DOGE was trading at approximately $0.000000002854 per token, and selling your 105,701,357,466 tokens would earn you approximately $301.78, representing a return on investment of 200%.

