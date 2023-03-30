ñol


Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Mixed As Uncertainty Around Regulatory Crackdown Looms: Analyst Predicts One 'Final Scare' For Apex Crypto

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
March 30, 2023 10:32 PM | 3 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Bitcoin touched $29,000, a new high for 2023 before settling around the $28,000 mark.
  • Cryptocurrency analyst Benjamin Cowen believes that Bitcoin's value could experience a significant drop.
Major coins traded mixed on Thursday as uncertainty around U.S. regulatory crackdowns on cryptocurrency companies hung over the market.

Cryptocurrency Gains (+/-) Price (Recorded 9:30 p.m. EST)
Bitcoin BTC/USD -0.34% $28,249
Ethereum ETH/USD

+1.19%

 $1,811
Dogecoin DOGE/USD -0.13% $0.074

What Happened: Bitcoin touched $29,000 on Thursday, a new high for 2023, before settling around the $28,000 mark.

                                             Top Gainers

Cryptocurrency Gains (+/-) Price (Recorded 9:30 p.m. EST)
Hedera +11.61% $0.073
Arbitrum +9.67% $1.41
Stellar +7.23% $0.10

At the time of writing, the global crypto market capitalization stood at $1.18 trillion, an increase of 0.35% over the last day.  

U.S. stocks surged on Thursday. The S&P 500 added 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.73%.

News Highlights: OKX has identified a total of $157 million in digital assets belonging to FTX and Alameda Research, and is now transferring them to the bankruptcy estates of the two firms — both filed for bankruptcy in November. 

Analyst Notes: Cryptocurrency analyst Benjamin Cowen believes that Bitcoin's value could experience a significant drop, potentially even reaching as low as a few thousand dollars below the November low of around $15,500. Cowen suggests that a double bottom, similar to the one experienced in 2015, is a strong possibility but also acknowledges that a new low is not out of the question, given the current economic climate. 

“I think we’re going to get one more scare. Whether it’s a double bottom, a lower low, it’s hard to say,” he said in an interview on YouTube.

Pseudonymous crypto analyst ‘Bluntz’ observed that Bitcoin is back at range highs, and believes that a breakout towards $30,000 on this leg up is likely.

 

Pseudonymous analyst 'Kaleo' has recently come forth with a bullish outlook for Bitcoin's dominance in the market. According to Kaleo's analysis, the ongoing trends suggest that Bitcoin is poised for a significant surge, and investors have until BTC breaks above $30,000 to rotate their altcoins into Bitcoin. Kaleo warns that after this threshold is crossed, “the bleeding accelerates.”

 

Get ready to uncover the secrets of decentralized finance and security in the crypto market with Crypto Unlocked

