Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Mixed As Uncertainty Around Regulatory Crackdown Looms: Analyst Predicts One 'Final Scare' For Apex Crypto

Major coins traded mixed on Thursday as uncertainty around U.S. regulatory crackdowns on cryptocurrency companies hung over the market.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains (+/-)
|Price (Recorded 9:30 p.m. EST)
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|-0.34%
|$28,249
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|
+1.19%
|$1,811
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|-0.13%
|$0.074
What Happened: Bitcoin touched $29,000 on Thursday, a new high for 2023, before settling around the $28,000 mark.
Top Gainers
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains (+/-)
|Price (Recorded 9:30 p.m. EST)
|Hedera
|+11.61%
|$0.073
|Arbitrum
|+9.67%
|$1.41
|Stellar
|+7.23%
|$0.10
At the time of writing, the global crypto market capitalization stood at $1.18 trillion, an increase of 0.35% over the last day.
U.S. stocks surged on Thursday. The S&P 500 added 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.73%.
News Highlights: OKX has identified a total of $157 million in digital assets belonging to FTX and Alameda Research, and is now transferring them to the bankruptcy estates of the two firms — both filed for bankruptcy in November.
Analyst Notes: Cryptocurrency analyst Benjamin Cowen believes that Bitcoin's value could experience a significant drop, potentially even reaching as low as a few thousand dollars below the November low of around $15,500. Cowen suggests that a double bottom, similar to the one experienced in 2015, is a strong possibility but also acknowledges that a new low is not out of the question, given the current economic climate.
“I think we’re going to get one more scare. Whether it’s a double bottom, a lower low, it’s hard to say,” he said in an interview on YouTube.
Pseudonymous crypto analyst ‘Bluntz’ observed that Bitcoin is back at range highs, and believes that a breakout towards $30,000 on this leg up is likely.
and just like that, were back at range highs, i think we take a stab at $30k on this leg up#btc pic.twitter.com/BfmPP0T0gG— Bluntz (@Bluntz_Capital) March 29, 2023
Pseudonymous analyst 'Kaleo' has recently come forth with a bullish outlook for Bitcoin's dominance in the market. According to Kaleo's analysis, the ongoing trends suggest that Bitcoin is poised for a significant surge, and investors have until BTC breaks above $30,000 to rotate their altcoins into Bitcoin. Kaleo warns that after this threshold is crossed, “the bleeding accelerates.”
Bitcoin Dominance looks incredibly bullish still— K A L E O (@CryptoKaleo) March 30, 2023
Here's the deal - you have until BTC breaks above $30K to rotate your alts into more Bitcoin, because after that - the bleeding accelerates pic.twitter.com/J8ArBFwv5b
