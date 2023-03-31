ñol


Trump NFTs Floor Price Surge Over 21% Following Indictment By Manhattan Grand Jury

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
March 31, 2023 8:20 AM | 1 min read
The floor price of Trump Digital Trading Cards surged by 21.5% following the indictment of former U.S. President Donald Trump by a Manhattan grand jury.

What Happened: Trump is alleged to have committed a crime by falsifying business records, reported The Washington Post. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is reported to have convened the grand jury earlier this year.

See More: Top Indian Apps That Give Bitcoin, NFT Rewards

As a result of the news, the floor price of Trump NFT reached 0.59 Ethereum ETH/USD and sales volume surged by 333% to 105 ETH, with the number of sales increasing by 284% to 188 units, as per data from OpenSea.

Trump Digital Trading Cards sold 45,000 trading cards in less than 12 hours on the first day of its launch — Dec. 16 — featuring a wide range of creative cosplay costumes, such as an astronaut, cowboy and superhero. Originating on Polygon MATIC/USD, the NFTs offered buyers a chance to win exclusive rewards, such as dinner or a meet-and-greet with Trump.

Price Action: At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $1,798, down 0.37% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read More: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike Despite Crypto Exchange Shutdown After SEC Lawsuit: Analyst Says Apex Crypto Has 'Plenty Of Room To Grow

 

