ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

This Bitcoin-Mining Stock Surged Over 47% In 1 Month: But Options Market Has Something Else To Say

by Bhavik Nair, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 30, 2023 3:44 AM | 2 min read
This Bitcoin-Mining Stock Surged Over 47% In 1 Month: But Options Market Has Something Else To Say

Shares of Bitcoin mining company Riot Platforms Inc. RIOT closed 13.81% higher on Wednesday and have gained over 47% in last one month. That's almost twice the gain registered by Bitcoin BTC/USD during the period.

What Happened: The stock has gained prominence after the company announced in early March that it produced 675 BTC, registering an increase of approximately 55% compared to the February 2022 production of 436 BTC.

Riot said it held approximately 7,058 Bitcoins as of Feb. 28, 2023 — all produced by the company's self-mining operations. The company also indicated it had sold 600 Bitcoins, generating net proceeds of approximately $14.2 million.

Also Read: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

As the stock continues on its upward path, here's a look at what the options market is factoring-in:

1. Resistance: The stock closed at $9.23 on Wednesday. Riot Platforms' shares are witnessing a stiff resistance at the $9.5 level, according to open interest accumulation seen in out-of-the-money call options expiring Friday. At the same time, options expiring on April 21 indicate the stock faces resistance at the $10-level. As a result, a prudent step would be to analyze how the company performs in the near future before inferring optimism from the stock's recent surge.

2. Support: It is interesting to note that options expiring this Friday as well as those expiring on April 21 indicate the same support level — at the $8-mark. With the support level factored-in by the options market lying 10% below the current stock price and resistance levels being close to it, professional market participants appear to harbor a limited bullish stance on the stock.

Read Next: FDIC Reportedly Mulls Shifting Larger-Than-Usual Portion Of Bank Collapse Costs To Big Lenders

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CryptocurrencyNewsOptionsMarketsBitcoinbitcoin mining

Get ready to uncover the secrets of decentralized finance and security in the crypto market with Crypto Unlocked , Benzinga's new virtual crypto event series. Don't miss out on this opportunity to learn from the experts and connect with fellow crypto enthusiasts — subscribe and turn on notifications for Crypto Unlocked on YouTube today !

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved