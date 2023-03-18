Did Disney Accidentally Promote A Cryptocurrency At A Theme Park Unveiling?

An event highlighting a much anticipated theme park attraction from the Walt Disney Company DIS may have unknowingly promoted a cryptocurrency.

What Happened: Disney has gotten a boost from the performance of its theme parks, helped by guests returning in the post-pandemic world and spending more in the parks when they do visit.

The entertainment conglomerate could get a further boost with the opening of the Tron Lightcycle/Run ride, which is said to be one of the fastest Disney attractions at any of its global theme parks.

Disney recently hosted a preview of the upcoming attraction for passholders, Disney Vacation Club owners, D23 members and cast members. The theme park giant also held a preview event for media and Disney influencers earlier this week, according to the blog Inside the Magic. The event featured actors from the 1982 movie “Tron,” including Bruce Boxleitner, who also starred in the 2010 sequel, and Cindy Morgan, who played Lora and wore a black t-shirt that said "Tron."

Interestingly, Inside the Magic noted that Morgan's t-shirt didn't seem to promote the 1982 film but rather the logo of the cryptocurrency Tron TRX/USD. One Twitter user even pointed out that Morgan had worn a shirt that accidentally promoted the cryptocurrency.

In discussing the new ride, media members also used the hashtag #TRON, which is typically used for the cryptocurrency.

Why It’s Important: Tron Lightcycle/Run has generated buzz throughout its construction and completion, and could bring new and returning guests to the park.

The ride will hold a soft open from March 20 to April 2, and open officially on April 4. It is located in Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World in Florida.

Tron Lightcycle/Run will use a virtual queue and require guests to use the My Disney Experience app. Guests can also purchase Lightning Lane passes for the ride.

The original 1982 film grossed just $33 million but soon became a cult classic. A 2010 sequel called “TRON: Legacy” subsequently grossed $172.1 million domestically and $228 million in international markets.

A third Tron movie is said to be in the works, according to Deadline, with Jared Leto attached to star.

Disney previously launched NFTs with VeVe and announced last year that Polygon MATIC/USD would be part of its Disney Accelerator program. The company has not announced any partnerships with Tron.

