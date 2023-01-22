Ethereum Whales Accumulate Over $450M Of Shiba Inu In 1 Week: Here's How Much They're Holding Now

Recent data from WhaleStats shows that Shiba Inu's SHIB/USD holdings of Ethereum ETH/USD whales have grown by hundreds of millions of dollars.
The WhaleStats data shows that the top 2000 ETH whales have accumulated more than $620 million worth of Shiba Inu, up from $161 million on Jan. 15.
The top 2000 #ETH whales are hodling— WhaleStats (tracking crypto whales) (@WhaleStats) January 21, 2023
$620,100,076 $SHIB
$150,608,098 $BEST
$82,854,700 $LOCUS
$80,630,041 $MATIC
$69,731,610 $LINK
$63,210,817 $UNI
$62,854,847 $MANA
$62,718,449 $BIT
Whale leaderboard 👇https://t.co/R19lKnPlsK pic.twitter.com/8fBdaEsZi3
Also, Shiba Inu is currently the most traded crypto among the top 100 ETH whales.
JUST IN: $SHIB @Shibtoken flipped $CRV for MOST TRADED token among top 100 #ETH whales— WhaleStats (tracking crypto whales) (@WhaleStats) January 22, 2023
Check the top 100 whales here: https://t.co/N5qqsCAH8j
(and hodl $BBW to see data for the top 5000!)#SHIB #CRV #whalestats #babywhale #BBW pic.twitter.com/gVN0SnIxtA
Other assets held by the top 2000 Ethereum whales include $69 million worth of oracle provider Chainlink LINK/USD, $63 million in decentralized exchange Uniswap UNI/USD, and $62 million in deflationary crypto BIT.
The whale accumulation of Shiba Inu comes as developers are set to launch a beta release of a proposed layer-2 network called Shibarium.
At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at $0.00001182, up 15% in the last seven days.
Next Read: Shiba Inu Rally Intact Even As Major Cryptos Turn Red — Is Meme Coin Overbought?
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month