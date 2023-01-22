ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Ethereum Whales Accumulate Over $450M Of Shiba Inu In 1 Week: Here's How Much They're Holding Now

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 22, 2023 4:06 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • The Shiba Inu is the most traded among the top 100 ETH whales. 
  • Shiba Inu developers are set to launch a beta release of a proposed layer-2 network called Shibarium.
Ethereum Whales Accumulate Over $450M Of Shiba Inu In 1 Week: Here's How Much They're Holding Now

Recent data from WhaleStats shows that Shiba Inu's SHIB/USD holdings of Ethereum ETH/USD whales have grown by hundreds of millions of dollars.

The WhaleStats data shows that the top 2000 ETH whales have accumulated more than $620 million worth of Shiba Inu, up from $161 million on Jan. 15. 

Also, Shiba Inu is currently the most traded crypto among the top 100 ETH whales. 

Other assets held by the top 2000 Ethereum whales include $69 million worth of oracle provider Chainlink LINK/USD, $63 million in decentralized exchange Uniswap UNI/USD, and $62 million in deflationary crypto BIT.

The whale accumulation of Shiba Inu comes as developers are set to launch a beta release of a proposed layer-2 network called Shibarium.

At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at $0.00001182, up 15% in the last seven days.  

Next Read: Shiba Inu Rally Intact Even As Major Cryptos Turn Red — Is Meme Coin Overbought?

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: accumulationShiba InuWhalesCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved