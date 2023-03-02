Decentralized exchange 0x Lab’s native token ZRX (CRYPTO: ZRX) is up 11% in the last 24 hours, beating apex crypto Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD gains.

What Happened: The price spike came on Thursday after the protocol said that it is powering crypto trades on Robinhood HOOD wallet network. At the time of writing, ZRX was trading at $0.28.

Robinhood on Wednesday announced the global rollout of its self-custody Web3 wallet to all iOS customers.

Robinhood wallet was previously available only to select beta users. The wallet offers users full control over their crypto assets, as it allows them to hold and maintain the private keys to their digital assets, according to Robinhood.

0x Labs said that Robinhood will use its Tx Relay API, which will allow Robinhood users to easily trade without having to load up their wallets across multiple blockchains.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $23,486 down 0.91%. ETH at $1,646 down 0.26% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

