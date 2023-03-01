Robinhood Launches Global Rollout Of Self-Custody Web3 Wallet

Online brokerage firm Robinhood HOOD has announced the global rollout of its self-custody Web3 wallet — Robinhood Wallet — to all iOS customers.

The wallet was previously available only to select beta users.

the wallet offers users full control over their crypto assets, as it allows them to hold and maintain the private keys to their digital assets, according to Robinhood.

“The feedback we’ve received for Robinhood Wallet since first launching in beta has been extremely positive. Users have told us they love how accessible and easy to use the app is, and that they really enjoy the ability to self-custody their digital assets and swap with no network fees on Polygon MATIC/USD,” Johann Kerbrat, general manager of Robinhood Crypto, said in a statement.

“They also told us they want access to more coins on more chains, which is why we’ve quickly added support for Ethereum ETH/USD,” he added.

Robinhood Wallet allows users to transfer tokens like COMP COMP/USD, Polygon MATIC/USD, Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, Solana SOL/USD, Uniswap UNI/USD, USD Coin USDC/USD, and others.

It also offers support for NFTs on both Ethereum and Polygon, for users to store and view their collections.

While the wallet is only available to iOS users, the company plans to roll out support for Android later this year.

In the coming months, Robinhood also plans to launch a Web3 browser, add support for other coins and expand its in-app rewards program.

Meanwhile, 0x Labs' native token ZRX ZRX/USD experienced a remarkable 20% surge in value.

This was attributed to the announcement that 0x Labs had entered into a partnership with Robinhood Wallet and Polygon to develop a relay network.

Photo courtesy of Robinhood.