Metaverse Project Token Skyrockets 430% On Meta Tie-Up News

Web3-focused Metaverse project Gamium’s native token GMM GMM/USD has rallied over 430% in the last 24 hours following the announcement of a collaboration with Meta Platforms Inc. META.
What Happened: Gamium, in a Twitter thread on Monday, said that it was delighted to collaborate with industry leaders Meta and Telefonica through their Metaverse Activation Programme.
See Also: Top Indian Apps That Give Bitcoin, NFT Rewards
We're delighted to announce our collaboration with industry leaders @Meta & @Telefonica through their Metaverse Activation Programme.https://t.co/bl1iuRVxDi— Gamium (@Gamiumcorp) February 27, 2023
[1/3] ...$GMM #Metaverse #Web3 #AI #Blockchain pic.twitter.com/YbywshNPVc
The Metaverse Activation Programme is a joint collaboration of Meta and Telefonica that provides access to Meta technologies and expert support sessions to ensure that selected startups make the most of it.
At the time of writing, GMM was trading at $0.0029.
"Working alongside Meta's AI team has been a great experience. Together, we've built technology to make Web3 and the Metaverse more accessible,” said Gamium Corp CEO Albero Rosas.
Read More: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise: Analyst Warns 'Ugly' Bond Market Selloff Could Pull Apex Crypto Down To $21.5K
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month