Metaverse Project Token Skyrockets 430% On Meta Tie-Up News

Web3-focused Metaverse project Gamium’s native token GMM GMM/USD has rallied over 430% in the last 24 hours following the announcement of a collaboration with Meta Platforms Inc. META.

What Happened: Gamium, in a Twitter thread on Monday, said that it was delighted to collaborate with industry leaders Meta and Telefonica through their Metaverse Activation Programme.

See Also: Top Indian Apps That Give Bitcoin, NFT Rewards

The Metaverse Activation Programme is a joint collaboration of Meta and Telefonica that provides access to Meta technologies and expert support sessions to ensure that selected startups make the most of it.

At the time of writing, GMM was trading at $0.0029.

"Working alongside Meta's AI team has been a great experience. Together, we've built technology to make Web3 and the Metaverse more accessible,” said Gamium Corp CEO Albero Rosas.

Read More: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise: Analyst Warns 'Ugly' Bond Market Selloff Could Pull Apex Crypto Down To $21.5K