Forget Floki, This L-1 Token Zooms 132% On Blockchain SIM Card Tie-Up With China Telecom

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
February 16, 2023 2:40 AM | 1 min read
Conflux Network CFX/USD is rallying 132% in the last 24 hours, topping intraday gains and outperforming meme coin Floki FLOKI/USD.

What Happened: At the time of writing, CFX was trading at $0.128. 

The rise in Coinflux came following the news that China Telecom — the second largest wireless carrier in China with over 390 million mobile subscribers — has partnered with Conflux to develop a Blockchain-enabled SIM card, BSIM.

See More: Top Indian Apps That Give Bitcoin, NFT Rewards 

“With this initiative, we're looking forward to lowering the barriers to entry for Web3 and the Metaverse,” Conflux Network said in a tweet.

Floki soared 98% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.000054, after Elon Musk posted a photo of a dog, assuming the role of "new CEO" of the microblogging site.

Read Next: Bitcoin Crosses $24K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Soar: Analyst Says Apex Crypto Resilience Impressive Amid Volatility, Regulatory Fears

 

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: China TelecomConfluxElon MuskCryptocurrencyNewsMarketsMoversTechTrading Ideas

