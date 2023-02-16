Conflux Network CFX/USD is rallying 132% in the last 24 hours, topping intraday gains and outperforming meme coin Floki FLOKI/USD.
What Happened: At the time of writing, CFX was trading at $0.128.
The rise in Coinflux came following the news that China Telecom — the second largest wireless carrier in China with over 390 million mobile subscribers — has partnered with Conflux to develop a Blockchain-enabled SIM card, BSIM.
China Telecom, 2nd largest wireless carrier in China � (390+ million mobile subscribers), has partnered with Conflux to develop Blockchain-enabled SIM cards - BSIM! pic.twitter.com/LQxz34L432— Conflux Network Official (@Conflux_Network) February 15, 2023
“With this initiative, we're looking forward to lowering the barriers to entry for Web3 and the Metaverse,” Conflux Network said in a tweet.
Floki soared 98% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.000054, after Elon Musk posted a photo of a dog, assuming the role of "new CEO" of the microblogging site.
