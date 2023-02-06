ñol


Bitcoin Falls Below This Key Level; MAGIC Emerges As Top Gainer

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
February 6, 2023 9:50 AM | 1 min read
Bitcoin BTC/USD traded lower, falling below the key $23,000 level on Monday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded losses, but remained above the $1,600 mark this morning.

MAGIC MAGIC/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while GateToken GT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.06 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.7%. BTC was trading lower by 1.2% at $22,892, while ETH fell by around 0.9% to $1,634.01 on Monday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

  • MAGIC MAGIC/USD

Price: $2.08
24-hour gain: 18.5%

  • The Graph GRT/USD

Price: $0.1333
24-hour gain: 16.2%

  • dYdX DYDX/USD

Price: $3.08
24-hour gain: 9.4%

  • Render Token RNDR/USD

Price: $1.84
24-hour gain: 9.2%

  • Frax Share FXS/USD

Price: $10.80
24-hour gain: 7.8%

Losers

  • GateToken GT/USD

Price: $4.30
24-hour drop: 4.7%

  • Fantom FTM/USD

Price: $0.5523
24-hour drop: 4.3%

  • Uniswap UNI/USD

Price: $6.81
24-hour drop: 2.9%

  • Nexo NEXO/USD

Price: $0.7683
24-hour drop: 2.7%

  • Aptos APT/USD

Price: $15.03
24-hour drop: 2.5%

