Bitcoin Falls Below This Key Level; MAGIC Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD traded lower, falling below the key $23,000 level on Monday.
Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded losses, but remained above the $1,600 mark this morning.
MAGIC MAGIC/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while GateToken GT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.06 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.7%. BTC was trading lower by 1.2% at $22,892, while ETH fell by around 0.9% to $1,634.01 on Monday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- MAGIC MAGIC/USD
Price: $2.08
24-hour gain: 18.5%
- The Graph GRT/USD
Price: $0.1333
24-hour gain: 16.2%
- dYdX DYDX/USD
Price: $3.08
24-hour gain: 9.4%
- Render Token RNDR/USD
Price: $1.84
24-hour gain: 9.2%
- Frax Share FXS/USD
Price: $10.80
24-hour gain: 7.8%
Losers
- GateToken GT/USD
Price: $4.30
24-hour drop: 4.7%
- Fantom FTM/USD
Price: $0.5523
24-hour drop: 4.3%
- Uniswap UNI/USD
Price: $6.81
24-hour drop: 2.9%
- Nexo NEXO/USD
Price: $0.7683
24-hour drop: 2.7%
- Aptos APT/USD
Price: $15.03
24-hour drop: 2.5%
