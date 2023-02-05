AI-based tokens are rallying, outpacing Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD gains in the last 24 hours.

What Happened: Decentralized AI network SingularityNET AGIX/USD was up 24% in the last 24 hours. While Fetch.AI FET/USD was trading at $0.42 up 27%, and Artificial Liquid Intelligence ALI/USD at $0.04 up 30%.

The rally in AI tokens came after Alphabet Inc.’s Google GOOGL reportedly said it invested nearly $400 million in artificial intelligence startup Anthropic AI, which is testing a rival to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Google and Anthropic have entered into a new partnership following Microsoft Corp.'s high-profile $10 billion investment in OpenAI. This follows Microsoft's $1 billion investment in the AI startup in 2019, with an additional round in 2021.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $22.912, down 1.46%. ETH was at $1,627, down 2% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

