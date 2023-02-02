ñol


Crypto Twitter Roasts Mark Wahlberg's Upcoming Documentary on Sam Bankman-Fried, Binance's CZ: 'Planet Of Bored Apes'

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
February 2, 2023 1:12 AM | 2 min read
A documentary is reportedly being made on the contentious relationship between Sam Bankman-Fried and Changpeng Zhao, founder of Binance, which will trace the events that led up to the downfall of FTX.

What Happened: According to The Hollywood Reporter, the production is a partnership between media outlet Fortune and Unrealistic Ideas, a non-scripted production company co-founded by actors Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson and Archie Gips.

Twitter On Roast Mode: The news of the documentary brought out the sarcastic best among many tweeters. 

One user mimicked Bankman-Fried's one-word response in December after FTX collapsed.

See More: Top Indian Apps That Give Bitcoin, NFT Rewards 

Magic Eden NFT’s Twitter said, “why do i feel like this won’t be anything like transformers.” 

Why It Matters: Zhao and Bankman-Fried have exchanged verbal blows in the past, in the run-up to FTX's spectacular collapse last year which was exacerbated after Binance dumped all its holdings of native FTX tokens FTT/USD

Reports in November said that "Moneyball author Michael Lewis was following Bankman-Fried for the last six months and could have a book in the works.

Read Next: Bitcoin Crosses $24K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike After Fed Hints Disinflation

Photos via Web Summit on Flickr and US Senate On Wikimedia Commons

 

