The Clash Of The Crypto World Titans: Sam Bankman-Fried And CZ Zhao Story Is Now A Documentary

A new documentary is being created that will delve into the relationship between FTX FTT/USD co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried and Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, the CEO of Binance, according to a report by Hollywood Reporter.

The project is being produced by Unrealistic Ideas, Mark Wahlberg's non-scripted production company, and Fortune.

The documentary will take an in-depth look at the personal relationship between Bankman-Fried and Zhao, who have been both allies and rivals in the industry.

According to Stephen Levinson, executive producer at Unrealistic Ideas, “The story of SBF and CZ has captivated the imagination of people everywhere. I’m particularly excited about this project as we have exceptional access to dynamic storytellers who were part of the unfolding drama between these two figures.”

“The relationship between SBF and CZ is one of the most intriguing and dramatic stories in the cryptocurrency world,” says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell.

“While aspects of this story have been documented in articles and on social media, this documentary will provide a 360-degree, in-depth look into the entire FTX saga. It’s an honor to join forces with Unrealistic Ideas and their well-known storytelling abilities to bring this important story to life.”

Zhao consented to take part in the documentary, accompanied by other significant leaders from Binance, as well as executives from FTX and leading cryptocurrency firms, to provide a comprehensive and nuanced view of the relationship between Bankman-Fried and Zhao.

The film will be executive produced by Wahlberg, Levinson, Archie Gips, Shontell, Jeff John Roberts and John Weston.

Photo: SBF, Cointelegraph via Wikimedia Commons; Zhao, Stephen McCarthy/Web Summit via Sportsfile via Web Summit, Flicker Creative Commons