If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin The Last Time Tom Brady 'Retired,' Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Tom Brady, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, has officially retired from football after a career spanning 23 seasons and a multitude of records and achievements.

With 10 Super Bowl appearances and seven victories, 250 regular season wins (the most in NFL history), 35 postseason wins, and a winning percentage of .755 (among the highest NFL quarterbacks with 100 starts), Brady's impact on the game of football cannot be overstated.

We have seen this before, though.

Exactly one year ago today, on Feb. 1, 2022, Brady announced his retirement from the NFL but reversed course six weeks later.

He’s also no stranger to cryptocurrency.

Around the time he initially hung up his cleats in 2022, Brady was tied up with then-booming crypto exchange, FTX.

Brady signed a deal with FTX back in 2021, which saw the quarterback and his then-wife Gisele Bundchen receive an equity stake in the crypto company, as part of a "historic" deal which saw Brady become a brand ambassador for the exchange.

Several commercials went out that featured the football player using the crypto exchange to trade tokens, as well as countless tweets and videos which had Brady alongside ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.

Brady received 1.1 million common shares of FTX trading for the deal, while his now ex-wife Bundchen received 680,000 shares, according to bankruptcy documents filed early January.

The pair may be out upwards of $70 million, as the value of their stake was decimated when FTX filed for bankruptcy.

With cryptocurrency as a sector standing on less-than-solid ground following a string of bankruptcies, how much would a $1,000 investment in Bitcoin be worth today if an investor purchased it on Feb. 1, 2022, when Brady first announced retirement?

One Bitcoin was worth $39,743.71 on Feb. 1, 2022, and a $1,000 investment would’ve yielded an investor 0.025 Bitcoin.

At the current price of $23,017.49, 0.025 Bitcoin today would be worth $575.23.

A loss of $424.77, or 42.47%.

Photo: Unsplash, Shutterstock