Elon Musk Still Open To Eating Happy Meal On TV — If McDonald's Accepts Dogecoin

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
January 27, 2023 12:09 AM | 1 min read
Elon Musk has confirmed that if McDonald's Corp MCD accepts Dogecoin DOGE/USD as a payment option, he is still open to the offer of eating a Happy Meal live on TV.

What Happened: When McDonald's asked "what did I miss?" The Tesla CEO immediately jumped into the conversation with a cheeky reply and said, “oh, hi lol.”

A designer at DOGE then asked Musk if his original offer was still open, to which Musk replied, with a “100” emoji.

Musk in January 2022 expressed his willingness to eat a happy meal on television if fast food chain McDonald's Corporation MCD accepted Doge, the Tesla chief said in a tweet. A happy meal is a kids' meal package offered by the restaurant chain that contains a main item, a side item and a drink.

Price Action: DOGE was trading at $0.085 down 2.50% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Elon Musk Still Not Lovin' It? A Year Later, Mum's Still The Word On MrBeast Burger's Dogecoin Deal

Photo courtesy: Thomas Hawk on Flickr

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

