FTX's Bankruptcy: A Who's Who of Institutional Creditors

As the bankruptcy proceedings for failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX continue, a court filing on Wednesday finally lifted the veil on the long-awaited list of institutional creditors.

The document, spanning over 100 pages, delves into the depths of the companies and entities caught up in the web of FTX's downfall.

From tech giants like Apple Inc AAPL and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA to state agencies like the California Secretary of State and Cook County (Illinois) Department of Revenue.

The alphabetically organized document paints a striking picture of the far-reaching impact of FTX's collapse.

The document did not reveal the dollar amount each business on the creditor list is owed nor did it provide any information about individual customers.

Additionally, the presence of an entity on the list doesn't necessarily indicate the entity had a trading account with FTX. The court filing offers a glimpse into the complex web of financial ties that were affected by the exchange's bankruptcy.

Company Ticker American Airlines Group Inc AAL BlackRock Inc BLK Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW CME Group Inc CME Coinbase Global Inc COIN Docusign Inc DOCU DoorDash Inc DASH DraftKings Inc DKNG GameStop Corp GME Godaddy Inc GDDY Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS Micrsoft Crop (via LinkedIn) MSFT Meta Platforms Inc META Thomon Reuters Corp (via Refinitiv) TRI Spotify Technology SA SPOT Verizon Communications Inc. VZ Wework Inc WE Zoom Video Communications ZM

The IRS is on the list, as well as agencies related to the following states:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Internal Revenue Service (IRS)

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Lousiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Media organizations on the list include Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Wall Street Journal, Warner Media and Fox Broadcasting.

Disclosure: Benzinga is named as an institutional creditor in the FTX bankruptcy case.

Photo via Shutterstock.