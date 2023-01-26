ñol


FTX's Bankruptcy: A Who's Who of Institutional Creditors

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
January 26, 2023 3:37 PM | 3 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • The alphabetically organized document paints a striking picture of the far-reaching impact of FTX's collapse.
  • Read on to see some of the well-known companies that are creditors in the FTX bankruptcy.

As the bankruptcy proceedings for failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX continue, a court filing on Wednesday finally lifted the veil on the long-awaited list of institutional creditors.

The document, spanning over 100 pages, delves into the depths of the companies and entities caught up in the web of FTX's downfall.

From tech giants like Apple Inc AAPL and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA to state agencies like the California Secretary of State and Cook County (Illinois) Department of Revenue.

The alphabetically organized document paints a striking picture of the far-reaching impact of FTX's collapse.

The document did not reveal the dollar amount each business on the creditor list is owed nor did it provide any information about individual customers.

Additionally, the presence of an entity on the list doesn't necessarily indicate  the entity had a trading account with FTX. The court filing offers a glimpse into the complex web of financial ties that were affected by the exchange's bankruptcy.

 

 

Company

 

 

Ticker

 

 

American Airlines Group Inc

 

 

AAL

 

 

BlackRock Inc

 

 

BLK

 

 

Charles Schwab Corporation

 

 

SCHW

 

 

CME Group Inc

 

 

CME

 

 

Coinbase Global Inc

 

 

COIN

 

 

Docusign Inc

 

 

DOCU

 

 

DoorDash Inc

 

 

DASH

 

 

DraftKings Inc

 

 

DKNG

 

 

GameStop Corp

 

 

GME

 

 

Godaddy Inc 

 

 

GDDY

 

 

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

 

 

GS

 

 

Micrsoft Crop (via LinkedIn)

 

 

MSFT

 

 

Meta Platforms Inc

 

 

META

 

 

Thomon Reuters Corp (via Refinitiv)

 

 

TRI

 

 

Spotify Technology SA 

 

 

SPOT

 

 

Verizon Communications Inc.

 

 

VZ

 

 

Wework Inc

 

 

WE

 

 

Zoom Video Communications

 

 

ZM

The IRS is on the list, as well as agencies related to the following states:

  • Alabama 
  • Alaska
  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Connecticut
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Internal Revenue Service (IRS)
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Lousiana
  • Maine
  • Maryland
  • Massachusetts
  • Minnesota
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • New Hampshire
  • New Jersey
  • New Mexico
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Oregon
  • Pennsylvania
  • Rhode Island
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • Washington
  • West Virginia
  • Wisconsin
  • Wyoming

Media organizations on the list include Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Wall Street Journal, Warner Media and Fox Broadcasting.

Disclosure: Benzinga is named as an institutional creditor in the FTX bankruptcy case. 

