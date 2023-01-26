FTX's Bankruptcy: A Who's Who of Institutional Creditors

As the bankruptcy proceedings for failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX continue, a court filing on Wednesday finally lifted the veil on the long-awaited list of institutional creditors.
The document, spanning over 100 pages, delves into the depths of the companies and entities caught up in the web of FTX's downfall.
From tech giants like Apple Inc AAPL and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA to state agencies like the California Secretary of State and Cook County (Illinois) Department of Revenue.
The alphabetically organized document paints a striking picture of the far-reaching impact of FTX's collapse.
The document did not reveal the dollar amount each business on the creditor list is owed nor did it provide any information about individual customers.
Additionally, the presence of an entity on the list doesn't necessarily indicate the entity had a trading account with FTX. The court filing offers a glimpse into the complex web of financial ties that were affected by the exchange's bankruptcy.
|
Company
|
Ticker
|
American Airlines Group Inc
|
AAL
|
BlackRock Inc
|
BLK
|
Charles Schwab Corporation
|
SCHW
|
CME Group Inc
|
CME
|
Coinbase Global Inc
|
COIN
|
Docusign Inc
|
DOCU
|
DoorDash Inc
|
DASH
|
DraftKings Inc
|
DKNG
|
GameStop Corp
|
GME
|
Godaddy Inc
|
GDDY
|
Goldman Sachs Group Inc
|
GS
|
Micrsoft Crop (via LinkedIn)
|
MSFT
|
Meta Platforms Inc
|
META
|
Thomon Reuters Corp (via Refinitiv)
|
TRI
|
Spotify Technology SA
|
SPOT
|
Verizon Communications Inc.
|
VZ
|
Wework Inc
|
WE
|
Zoom Video Communications
|
ZM
The IRS is on the list, as well as agencies related to the following states:
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Internal Revenue Service (IRS)
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Lousiana
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- Washington
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
Media organizations on the list include Bloomberg, CoinDesk, Wall Street Journal, Warner Media and Fox Broadcasting.
Disclosure: Benzinga is named as an institutional creditor in the FTX bankruptcy case.
Photo via Shutterstock.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
