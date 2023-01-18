How Much Would $100 Invested In Shiba Inu Today Be Worth If Meme Coin Returned To The Shiboshi Hype Era Levels

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is once again catching the eye of cryptocurrency investors. The Ethereum ETH/USD-based meme coin has soared 20.5% to 0.00001259 over a period of 24 hours at the time of writing.

Over the week, SHIB’s gains have been even more impressive as the coin has shot up 40.4%. Even so, there was a time when Shiba Inu was trading for much higher riding on the euphoria surrounding non fungible tokens or NFTs.

The Investment: Shiboshis were a part of a collection that contained 10,000 “loveable” Shiba Inu-generated NFTs written on the Ethereum blockchain. They were introduced on Oct. 14, 2021, at varying prices.

The project saw strong sales ahead of its public mint and was sold out in under an hour. On the day the NFTs were introduced, SHIB touched a high of $0.0000298.

If an investor puts $100 into Shiba Inu today and the token once again touches the NFT-time highs, here’s how much they’d have.

Investment Date Of Purchase/Listing Purchase Amount Purchase Price Units/Shares Obtained Worth If Price Shoots Up To NFT Hype Percentage Change Netflix (NFLX) Jan. 18, 2023 $100 $0.00001259 7,942,811.76 $236.70 136.70%

The investor would stand to gain 136.70 if SHIB advances back to the levels when Shiboshis were introduced. The $100 would have turned into $236.70.

