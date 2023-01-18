Bone ShibaSwap BONE/USD has soared 13% in the last 24 hours, reaching a 90-day high, trading at $1.54.

What Happened: The crypto markets are head-over-heels for meme tokens, with SHIB and Dogecoin DOGE/USD recording big gains in the last 24 hours.

DOGE was trading at $0.086697, up 4.3%. SHIB at $0.00001244 up 18% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Shiba Inu saw a spike in its price after short bets worth nearly $790,000 were liquidated.

See More: Best Crypto Day Trading Strategies

SHIB surged after the project’s lead developer Shytoshi Kusama unveiled updates on the long-awaited layer-2 solution Shibarium.

Another reason for the rally can be attributed to the partnership between SHIB and the North American luxury brand Bugatti Group NFT collection which was “sold out in the first 4 minutes' on Sunday.

Read Next: Dogecoin, Ethereum Spike As Bitcoin Holds Above $21K: Analyst Warns 'Late Bulls To Flip Bearish' If Apex Crypto Retests This Level