Mana MANA/USD, the native token of the metaverse game Decentraland, skyrocketed by 73% over the past week, although it is currently trading flat at $0.70.

What Happened: MANA is showing impressive gains over the last seven days, outperforming Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. With these gains, the price of MANA has nearly matched its pre-FTX collapse price of $0.7137.

The surge in MANA's price is likely due to recent industry speculation surrounding the potential launch of Apple Inc's AAPL mixed reality headset arriving as early as spring.

Decentraland recently tweeted “Game, Set, Match!” on AOMetaverse, signaling the start of the digitally augmented Australian Open tennis tournament in the Metaverse, which could have also sparked a rise in its token.

The competition, running from Jan. 16 to 29 at Melbourne Park, will be broadcast in Decentraland. Interactive experiences, such as the “New AO Tennis Club” and “Beach Bar”, will also be available for users to engage with.

Decentraland was ranked as the sixth-most active blockchain on GitHub a few days ago, with a total of 337 commits in their weekly activity.

Price Action: Bitcoin was trading at $21,298, up 1%. ETH at $1,582, up 1.52% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

