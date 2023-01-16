ñol

çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Putin's Government To Launch Gold-Backed Stablecoin With Iran: Report

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
January 16, 2023 9:19 PM | 1 min read
Putin's Government To Launch Gold-Backed Stablecoin With Iran: Report

The Central Bank of Iran is reportedly collaborating with the Russian administration to jointly launch a new stablecoin that is backed by gold.

What Happened: As reported by the Russian news outlet Vedomosti, Iran is collaborating with Russia to produce a "token of the Persian Gulf region" that would be used as a payment system in international commerce.

The report points out that the stablecoin would be utilized in a special economic area in Astrakhan, where Russia has recently started to accept shipments from Iran.

See MoreBest Crypto Day Trading Strategies

Anton Tkachev, a Russian legislator and member of the Committee on Information Policy, Information Technology and Communications, said a collective stablecoin endeavor could only be realized when the digital asset market is entirely regulated in Russia. 

Following several postponements, the Russian lower chamber of parliament once again vowed to initiate regulating crypto operations in the year 2023.

Iran and Russia have banned their citizens from making payments with cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin BTC/USDEthereum ETH/USD Tether USDT/USD, and so on.

Price ActionBTC was trading at $21,033, down 0.63% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum Extend Rally, Dogecoin Down: Analyst Says Apex Coin Might 'Seek A Sweep' Of $21,600 Mark

 

 

 

 

 

Photo by WEF on Flickr

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BitcoinCentral Bank of IranRussiaStablecoinVladimir PutinCryptocurrencyNewsPoliticsMarketsMediaGeneral

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved