Twitter Quietly Adds Support For Bitcoin, Ethereum Price Index — But No Love For Elon Musk's Favorite Dogecoin Yet

Twitter has just unveiled a new feature allowing users to easily search the current prices of two of the biggest cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. However, Elon Musk’s beloved Dogecoin DOGE/USD has not made the cut for the time being.

What Happened: All you have to do is type either “Bitcoin” or “Ethereum” into the search tab, or their equivalent "cashtags," and you'll have access to their up-to-date prices in real-time.

The price chart shows the "View on Robinhood” link, taking you straight to their ETH or Bitcoin price charts when clicked, with an option to "Sign Up to Buy Ethereum" or Bitcoin underneath. No official partnership was disclosed between Twitter and Robinhood HOOD.

Twitter Business said that in the coming weeks, it will refine the user experience and expand the coverage of symbols.

Price Action: At the time of writing, apex crypto BTC was trading at $16,852 up 0.02%. ETH at $1,214, up 0.54%, in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

