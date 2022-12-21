Trump, Who? NBA Legend Scottie Pippen Steals Former President's Thunder As NFT Collection Sells Out In 77 Seconds

Scottie Pippen, NBA Superstar, has broken the OpenSeas sales record after his digital-asset collection sold out in a remarkable 77 seconds - less than one-and-a-half minutes.

What Happened: Pippen's 1,000-piece NFT collection sold out in record time and outpaced last week's highly publicized NFT drop by former President Donald Trump.

The Pippen NFT collection was launched by Orange Comet, the team responsible for the creation of the Anthony Hopkins NFT collection which sold out in seven minutes in October.

See More: Best Crypto Day Trading Strategies

Orange Comet's Pippen collection, the first-ever line of "Metawear" digital wearables, yielded over $240,000 in sales volume so far, according to OpenSea. The Pippen collection lets you bring your digital fashion statements to life with 3D-modeled shoes, strapless bags, and other fashion items.

Trump NFTs have become a much-discussed topic on late-night television shows, including "Late Night with Seth Meyers," "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Jimmy Kimmel Live," and "The Late Night Show with Stephen Colbert."

The Trump NFT collection is made up of 45,000 individual collectibles and was sold out for $4.45 million within a day of launching. Originally priced at $99-apiece, individual NFTs have since fetched considerably higher prices due to the incredible demand. The total volume, as of Wednesday morning stands at 7,041 Ethereum ETH/USD, worth $8.5 million.

Price Action: At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $1,208 down 0.30%, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Spike After Bank Of Japan Pivot: Trader Says This Could Be 'Massive' Trigger For Relief Run

Photo by Richard Bartlaga on Shutterstock