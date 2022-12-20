Trump NFTs Possibly Made By Artist Behind Sylvester Stallone's Aborted Project, Says Crypto Researcher

Valuemancer, a crypto researcher and Twitter user, has alleged that Donald Trump's NFT collection was crafted by the same artist behind Sylvester Stallone's now-defunct NFT project.

What Happened: According to the researcher, Trump's recently launched NFT project employed the creativity of the same artist who worked on Stallone's aborted NFT collection.

The researcher noted that Clark Mitchell provided the artwork for the collection, though it has since come under fire from Twitter users who have noticed various inconsistencies. For example, some of the artwork might have actually been copied from stock photos or Amazon costumes.

So, what happened to Sylvester's project? After gaining a lot of traction, the team mysteriously went dark and the website and Discord invites disappeared, as per the researcher. It seemed like it was all set to launch, or “presumably still intact, and perhaps still wanting to launch.”

The Stallone's Collection offered token holders exclusive access to incredible experiences, like the Ultimate Stallone Experience - a dinner hosted by Stallone himself.

Benzinga has found out that Mitchell was a part of Stallone's NFT collection. By clicking the link on his Twitter bio, you can access all of Mitchell's works, including the link to Stallone's NFT project.

The popularity of the Donald Trump Digital Trading Cards has skyrocketed since their launch on Thursday, with the entire collection selling out within 24 hours. Data from OpenSea shows that the total trading volume of the collection is an astounding 6,658 ETH, or around $7.8 million at current prices - with a starting price of $99.

The Trump Digital Trading Cards project has been incredibly volatile. The floor price peaked at around 0.84 ETH ($1,182) on Saturday, only to plunge as low as 0.33 ETH ($390) by early Sunday morning– representing a significant decrease in value.

Valuemancer and Clark Mitchell did not respond to Benzinga’s comment by press time.

Price Action: ETH was trading at $1,190, up 1.11% in the past 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

