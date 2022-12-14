ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Elon Musk, Dogecoin Co-Creator Agree This Is Sam Bankman-Fried's 'Biggest Crime'

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
December 14, 2022 6:51 AM | 2 min read
Elon Musk, Dogecoin Co-Creator Agree This Is Sam Bankman-Fried's 'Biggest Crime'

Twitter CEO Elon Musk took a dig at former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried being charged for money laundering, wire, and securities fraud on Tuesday.

What Happened: In an interaction with Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-creator Billy Markus, Musk agreed that Bankman-Fried’s “biggest crime of all” was being “bronze league” in “League of Legends.”

"League of Legends" is tiered from Challenger To Iron with Bronze being the second-last rung in the rankings. The game is bottom-heavy, reported Financial Times, citing LeagueofGraphs data.

The Diamond-Iron tiers are further distributed into ranks ranging from I to IV, where the smaller number denotes a higher ranking, according to the report. 

Previously, Sen. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has also taken a dig at Bankman-Fried’s lack of skill in the game. The senator enjoys a higher ranking in the game than the disgraced tech entrepreneur. 

See Also: Best FTX Alternatives: How To Keep Your Crypto Safe In 2022

Why It Matters: Markus has previously slammed the FTX founder’s lack of skills in the multiplayer online battle video game.

The Dogecoin co-creator called Bankman-Fried a “bronze league feeding scrub.”

Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday. He’s been denied bail and deemed a flight risk. The U.S. prosecutors allege that he committed fraud against FTX’s customers.

Read Next: Sam Bankman-Fried Tells Congress He Nominated New FTX CEO Under Pressure From Lawyers

Photo: Pixabay; SBF, Wikimedia; Knight, Rick Partington by Shutterstock

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Billy MarkusElon MuskFTXSam Bankman-FriedCryptocurrencyNewsSocial MediaMarketsGeneral

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month