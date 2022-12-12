Dogecoin Creator Sends Out Cryptic Tweet After Sam Bankman-Fried's Arrest: 'Christmas Came Early'

Dogecoin DOGE/USD founder Billy Markus took a break from code-writing to tweet out a resoundingly ironic response to the news of FTX FTT/USD founder Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest in the Bahamas.

"Such a good day," he posted.

What Happened: On Monday evening, Markus tweeted “Christmas came early," following news of Bankman-Fried's arrest and Bahamian authorities saying the U.S. is likely to request his extradition.

“The Bahamas and the United States have a shared interest in holding accountable all individuals with FTX who may have betrayed the public trust and broken the law,” Phillip Davis, Prime Minister of The Bahamas, said in a statement.

According to the New York Times, Bankman-Fried is facing charges of wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, securities fraud, securities fraud conspiracy and money laundering.

Markus also slammed Bankman Fried's lack of skill in League of Legends, calling him a "bronze league feeding scrub."

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the House Financial Services Committee intended to interrogate Bankman-Fried concerning the sudden collapse of the cryptocurrency platform, once valued in billions.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.090, down 2.65% in the past 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

