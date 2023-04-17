ñol


As Litecoin (LTC) Looks To Score A Century, Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $100 Today And It Touched An All-Time High Again

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
April 17, 2023 5:14 AM | 1 min read
Litecoin (LTC) is a fork of Bitcoin BTC/USD that came into existence in 2011. The cryptocurrency was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee as an adaption of the apex coin's source code.

In 2014, Dogecoin DOGE/USD, the bellwether meme coin, implemented Auxiliary proof-of-work following Lee's suggestion. This has allowed the two coins to be merge mined. In a way, Dogecoin is a relative of Litecoin.

The Investment: At the time of publishing LTC traded 3.4% higher at $99.50 as it hovered around the key $100 mark. The cryptocurrency has shot up 9.9% over the span of the last seven days.

Litecoin touched an all-time high of $412.96 on May 10, 2021. Should an investor be persuaded by the recent spike in LTC price to invest $100 in the coin, here's how much they'd have if the price returns to those highs.

​​

Investment Date Of Purchase/Listing Purchase Amount Purchase Price Units/Shares Obtained Worth If Price Bounces To LTC All-Time High Percentage Change
Litecoin (LTC) April 17, 2023 $100 $99.50 1.005 $415.03 315.03

The investor's $100 can potentially turn into $415.03 if LTC goes all the way back to its May 2021 ATH level. The gain, in this case, would be 315.03%.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

