Ethereum ETH/USD rival Solana SOL/USD and Avalanche AVAX/USD are up 3.8% and 6.7%, respectively, in the last 24 hours, even apex crypto Bitcoin BTC/USD and ETH weakened.

What Happened: Solana surged by 22.63% over the week and was last trading at $25.22.

This jump in price follows the recent launch of Saga, an Android smartphone integrated with the Solana blockchain, by Solana Mobile – a subsidiary of Solana Labs. Additionally, Solana Labs has partnered with Boba Guys, a U.S.-based drink retailer, to deliver an on-chain loyalty reward program.

Last week, the Layer 1 blockchain protocol Avalanche gained momentum, hitting a six-month high in daily active addresses.

According to Artemis.xyz, a blockchain data analytics firm, Avalanche recorded nearly 80,000 daily active addresses on April 12, and its daily active user base has grown by 85% in the last 90 days. Interestingly, this growth rate places Avalanche ahead of popular protocols like BNB Chain, Tron, Ethereum, Aptos, and even Bitcoin.

At the time of writing, AVAX was trading at $20.67.

Price Action At the time of writing, BTC was trading down 1.52%, while ETH fell 0.32% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

