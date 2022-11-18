Here's How Much $100 Invested In Bitcoin Would Be Worth If It Hits Levels Seen On Satoshi Nakamoto's 'Birthday'

Bitcoin's BTC/USD pseudonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto entered April 5, 1975, as their date of birth on a P2P foundation online profile.

The day entered by Nakamoto also coincides with another significant event. On April 5, 1933, U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the war-time Executive Order 6102 which ordered people to deliver all gold coin, bullion, and gold certificates owned by them to banks within the Federal Reserve system.

Interestingly, according to Nakamoto's profile, he is a 47-year-old man living in Japan. However, some have argued the Bitcoin creator could be a woman.

The Investment: On Nakamoto's latest "birthday" Bitcoin was trading at a high of $47,106.14. Should an investor purchase $100 of Bitcoin today, when it is priced at $16,798.87, here's how much they'd have if the coin touches the level it was on its creator's supposed anniversary.

Investment Date Of Purchase/Listing Purchase Amount Purchase Price Units/Shares Obtained Worth If Price Bounces To Satoshi's Birthday High Percentage Change Bitcoin (BTC) Nov. 18, 2022 $100 $16,798.87 0.00595 $280.41 180.41%

The investor will stand to gain $180.41 on their investment should Bitcoin shoot up to the day Nakamoto was supposedly born. The $100 investment would have turned to $280.41 — a gain of 180.41%.

