Ethereum Surges Above $1,300; Chiliz, FTX Token Among Biggest Gainers

After recording losses in the recent period, cryptocurrency prices saw some rebound this morning, with prices for Bitcoin BTC/USD, the most valued cryptocurrency in the world, moving above the $17,000 level on Friday.
Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded gains, trading above the $1,300 mark on Friday.
Chiliz CHZ/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Huobi Token HT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $879.43 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 4.9%. BTC was trading higher by 5.2% at $17,452, while ETH rose by around 8.1% to $1,303 on Friday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Chiliz CHZ/USD
Price: $0.2335
24-hour gain: 29%
- FTX Token FTT/USD
Price: $3.48
24-hour gain: 22.2%
- Aptos APT/USD
Price: $5.15
24-hour gain: 20.1%
- Solana SOL/USD
Price: $18.08
24-hour gain: 19.2%
- Lido DAO LDO/USD
Price: $1.24
24-hour gain: 15.7%
Losers
- Huobi Token HT/USD
Price: $5.97
24-hour drop: 4.6%
- BitDAO BIT/USD
Price: $0.3265
24-hour drop: 4.5%
- Hedera HBAR/USD
Price $0.04921
24-hour drop: 1.2%
- USD Coin USDC/USD
Price: $1.00
24-hour drop: 0.5%
- Binance USD BUSD/USD
Price: $1.00
24-hour drop: 0.4%
