Ethereum Surges Above $1,300; Chiliz, FTX Token Among Biggest Gainers

After recording losses in the recent period, cryptocurrency prices saw some rebound this morning, with prices for Bitcoin BTC/USD, the most valued cryptocurrency in the world, moving above the $17,000 level on Friday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded gains, trading above the $1,300 mark on Friday.

Chiliz CHZ/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Huobi Token HT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $879.43 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 4.9%. BTC was trading higher by 5.2% at $17,452, while ETH rose by around 8.1% to $1,303 on Friday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:



Gainers

Chiliz CHZ/USD

Price: $0.2335

24-hour gain: 29%

FTX Token FTT/USD

Price: $3.48

24-hour gain: 22.2%

Aptos APT/USD

Price: $5.15

24-hour gain: 20.1%

Solana SOL/USD

Price: $18.08

24-hour gain: 19.2%

Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $1.24

24-hour gain: 15.7%



Losers

Huobi Token HT/USD

Price: $5.97

24-hour drop: 4.6%

BitDAO BIT/USD

Price: $0.3265

24-hour drop: 4.5%

Hedera HBAR/USD

Price $0.04921

24-hour drop: 1.2%

USD Coin USDC/USD

Price: $1.00

24-hour drop: 0.5%

Binance USD BUSD/USD

Price: $1.00

24-hour drop: 0.4%