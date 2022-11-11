ñol

Ethereum Surges Above $1,300; Chiliz, FTX Token Among Biggest Gainers

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
November 11, 2022 9:53 AM | 1 min read

After recording losses in the recent period, cryptocurrency prices saw some rebound this morning, with prices for Bitcoin BTC/USD, the most valued cryptocurrency in the world, moving above the $17,000 level on Friday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded gains, trading above the $1,300 mark on Friday.

Chiliz CHZ/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Huobi Token HT/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $879.43 billion, recording a 24-hour gain of 4.9%. BTC was trading higher by 5.2% at $17,452, while ETH rose by around 8.1% to $1,303 on Friday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:


Gainers

  • Chiliz CHZ/USD

Price: $0.2335
24-hour gain: 29%

  • FTX Token FTT/USD

Price: $3.48
24-hour gain: 22.2%

  • Aptos APT/USD

Price: $5.15
24-hour gain: 20.1%

  • Solana SOL/USD

Price: $18.08
24-hour gain: 19.2%

  • Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $1.24
24-hour gain: 15.7%


Losers

  • Huobi Token HT/USD

Price: $5.97
24-hour drop: 4.6%

  • BitDAO BIT/USD

Price: $0.3265
24-hour drop: 4.5%

  • Hedera HBAR/USD

Price $0.04921
24-hour drop: 1.2%

  • USD Coin USDC/USD

Price: $1.00
24-hour drop: 0.5%

  • Binance USD BUSD/USD

Price: $1.00
24-hour drop: 0.4%

