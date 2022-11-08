ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Fintech
News
Podcast
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Premium
My Stocks
Tools
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%

Cathie Wood Offloads Over $9M In Robinhood — Piles Up $21M In This Crypto-Linked Stock Amid FTX-Fueled Plunge

by Bhavik Nair, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 8, 2022 9:08 PM | 1 min read
Cathie Wood Offloads Over $9M In Robinhood — Piles Up $21M In This Crypto-Linked Stock Amid FTX-Fueled Plunge

Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management on Tuesday sold over a million shares of Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD at an estimated valuation of over $9 million. Shares of the brokerage platform closed over 19% lower on Tuesday over the FTX saga.

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance signed a non-binding agreement on Tuesday to buy FTX's non-U.S. unit to help tide over a liquidity crunch at the rival exchange. Volatility in crypto and crypto-related stocks had ensued earlier when Changpeng Zhao, the founder and CEO of Binance announced his trading platform is about to liquidate its entire FTT FTT/USD holdings.

Also Read: Investing For Beginners

Major Purchase: Wood’s funds also bought over 420,000 shares of cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase Global Inc COIN at an estimated valuation of over $21 million. The purchase was done via three of the company’s ETFs.

Coinbase is the 11th largest holding of ARK’s flagship fund – the ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of over 3.94%. Shares of Coinbase closed over 10% lower on Tuesday and shed 1.22% in extended trading after investors were worried about the financials of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

Coinbase later wrote a blog to calm investors saying it does not have a liquidity problem and that it largely holds its assets in dollars. “We ended Q3 with $5.6 billion in total available $USD resources, including $5B in cash and cash equivalents,” it said.

Read Next: Larry Summers Says Trump Set Stage For Inflation: Republicans' Willingness To 'Send Country Into Default Is Chilling'

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: ARK Investment ManagementBinanceCathie WoodFTXCryptocurrencyLong IdeasNewsBroad U.S. Equity ETFsShort IdeasTop StoriesMarketsTrading IdeasETFs

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month